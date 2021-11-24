Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.34. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 4,458,186 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$684.57 million and a P/E ratio of 41.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.