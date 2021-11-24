Atheios Hits Market Cap of $52,346.15 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $52,346.15 and $56.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,641,094 coins and its circulating supply is 45,272,128 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.