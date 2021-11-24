Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.01. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 79,534 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

