Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.36

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 16076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, HSBC raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

