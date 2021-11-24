Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174.50 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Audius has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $174.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

