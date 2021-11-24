Aurelio Aleman Sells 65,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FBP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 193,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,835. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

