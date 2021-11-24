Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$7.47 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

