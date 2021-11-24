Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 121,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

