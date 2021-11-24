AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Shares Down 4.4%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.60 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.63 ($0.37). 28,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 141,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.94 ($0.39).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.69.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

