Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $355.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

