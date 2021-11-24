Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $252.60 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day moving average of $299.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,355,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

