Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $380.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

ADSK opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $252.60 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

