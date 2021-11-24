Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $252.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

