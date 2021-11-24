Autonio Price Hits $0.15 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $640,880.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.77 or 0.07407349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,201.83 or 1.00174174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

