AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.12. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 32,033 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.16.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

