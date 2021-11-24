Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $26.44 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and $1.96 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $118.09 or 0.00203351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 394,691,469 coins and its circulating supply is 223,849,627 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

