AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman Sells 245 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AVB traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.45. 9,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,053. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $222.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $246.34.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
