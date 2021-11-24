AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman Sells 245 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVB traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.45. 9,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,053. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a 200 day moving average of $222.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $246.34.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.