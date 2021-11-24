Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):

11/23/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/17/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/17/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

10/19/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

10/13/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 150,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

