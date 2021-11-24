Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.48 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day moving average of $294.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

