AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. AvePoint has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

