Axcella Health (AXLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA):

11/23/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/22/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/16/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/16/2021 – Axcella Health had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

10/12/2021 – Axcella Health is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Axcella Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $114.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Axcella Health Inc alerts:

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.