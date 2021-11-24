Axel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.8% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.89. The company had a trading volume of 194,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,406,695. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02. The company has a market capitalization of $782.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.