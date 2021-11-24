Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Hits $587,574.14 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $587,574.14 and $129,867.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

