Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $26.51 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $26.51 or 0.00045813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $295.77 million and $25.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00087387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

