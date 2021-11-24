BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.80 ($8.25).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 568.60 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 552.72. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a market capitalization of £18.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.