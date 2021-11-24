Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003,623 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Baker Hughes worth $84,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 212,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.