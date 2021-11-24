Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.49

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.49 and traded as high as $16.96. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 137,905 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

