Band Protocol Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00012514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $250.63 million and $39.77 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

