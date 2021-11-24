Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 34.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of 33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

BKHYY stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

