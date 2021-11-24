Bank of America Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital raised their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Shares of HPQ opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. HP has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

