Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Stolper Co’s 8th Largest Position

Stolper Co reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.7% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 730,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,334,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.