Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,790,918 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of BRF worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRF by 127.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BRF by 180.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,778,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,910 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in BRF during the second quarter valued at $7,053,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BRF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 157,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

