Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 356,918 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.58% of LendingClub worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 135.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 44.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LendingClub by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

