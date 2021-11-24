Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 66,976 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after buying an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after buying an additional 315,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

TPTX stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.