Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.30% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

