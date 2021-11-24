Bank of America Corp DE Buys 10,157 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.05% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDIV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,603,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 266,391 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

