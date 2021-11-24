Bank of America Corp DE Buys 114,545 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.59% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUC opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

