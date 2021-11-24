Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,591,444 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 830.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

