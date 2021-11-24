Bank of America Corp DE Buys 291,836 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,704,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,909,000 after buying an additional 644,009 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

