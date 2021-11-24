Bank of America Corp DE Buys 31,037 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

