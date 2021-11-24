Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

