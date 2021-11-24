Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.38% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after buying an additional 99,762 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 142,791 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

