Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Cimpress worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

