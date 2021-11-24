Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 21.43% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

PVI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

