Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.20% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

KRMA stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.