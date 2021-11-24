Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of GFL Environmental worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after buying an additional 537,805 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

