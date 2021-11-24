Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.18 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Enstar Group worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $235.65 on Wednesday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $188.62 and a twelve month high of $269.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $202.94 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

