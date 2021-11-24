Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,434 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.