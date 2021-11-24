Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,847 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Evolent Health worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

