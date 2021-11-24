Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.40% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 172.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CUT opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.